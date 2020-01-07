Mercy Eke Announce She Is Quitting Her Vixen Job

BBNaja season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has no plans to continue her career as a video vixen, which she has vowed to quit after a few number of videos.

The reality TV star who is set to launch her clothing line stated in a new post on Instagram that she has just one more video to shoot as a vixen and that’s the end.

In a video she posted on her Instagram page, the caption disclosed that she was going to retire.

According to her, she has only one more music video to shoot then she will retire and focus on her clothing line.

She captioned the video; “Happy first Sunday of the year guys yasss Ije Ego by @mcgalaxymcg is out I had so much fun shooting this video, like I said in the house, I will only do one more vixen then baby girl is outthis is it , IJE EGO on every platform.”

