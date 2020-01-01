Mercy Aigbe Cries Out To God As She Marks 42nd Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe turns forty-two, today Wednesday, January 1, 2020, and to mark the special day, she shared some photos on her Instagram page.

The actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram which has received a lot of admiration from her fans on the social media platform.

Sharing the photos, she cried out to God in appreciation saying “If I had 10,000 tongues it won’t be enough 🙏🙏🙏🙏Where and how do I even begin to count how you blessed me in 2019? Even tho I am undeserving, Jehovah you showed me too much love! … Who am I that you are this mindful of me ABBA FATHER! … you elevated my status and blessed me even beyond my expectations…

“Ajoke aiye, Agbanilagbatan, Aribirabata, Oyigiyigi, Covenant Keeping God! Jehovah Overdo, Oba ti o kan okuta igun ipile aiye, God of Yesterday, Today and Forever, Aleselewi, Alewilese …. Papa I return all glory, honor and adoration to your holy name 🙏 Happy birthday to me once again and HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone! This 2020 shall be our year of heaven on earth in Jesus Name!,” she captioned one of the photos.

See photos below;