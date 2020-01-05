Meek Mill Shares Support For Troops Following Outpour Of WWIII Memes

following the decision to launch an airstrike on Iran, which killed a top general, Twitter went into shambles as it considered the possibilities that WWIII might be underway. Sure, the memes were initially funny but Twitter has a way of taking jokes a little too far at times and this was surely one of those times.

Meek Mill initially came in with a humorous tweet once news broke of the drone strike. “Trump sending hits involving us in some shit we ain’t got nothing to do with lol I woke up in beef today lol,” he wrote. After a few days of relishing in the idea of waking up in an international feud, the rapper shared some love to the soldiers who are have continued to put their lives on the lines for the safety of Americans.

“One time for the soldiers that really gotta go to war and put ya life on the line …. we from the trenches so we know the feeling of having ya life on the line 24/7 not knowing if you gone make it home!” Meek wrote on Twitter.

The positive sentiment was overlooked by one Twitter user who took issue with Meek saying that Trump had involved the U.S. in “some shit we ain’t got nothin to do with.” However, Meek had a very simple response to this individual.

“Sir … I’m from the streets where thousands of black men die everyday … you don’t give a fuck do you … SHUT UP! Thank you and excuse me nice meeting ya … we not on the same frequency,” he responded.

Sir … I’m from the streets where thousands of black men die everyday … you don’t give a fuck do you … SHUT UP! Thank you and excuse me nice meeting ya … we not on the same frequency https://t.co/otMozYEzMP — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2020

Trump sending hits involving us in some shit we ain’t got nothing to do with lol I woke up in beef today lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 4, 2020

One time for the soldiers that really gotta go to war and put ya life on the line …. we from the trenches so we know the feeling of having ya life on the line 24/7 not knowing if you gone make it home! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2020