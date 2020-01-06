Marcos Alonso Set For Shock Move To New Club From Chelsea

Chelsea defender, Marcos Alonso could be set for a shock move away from Stamford Bridge to join Inter Milan in this January’s transfer window, according to Calcio Mercato.

Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte is desperate to strengthen his defensive options in the second half of the season and has identified Alonso as a target this month.

Conte coached Alonso during his time at Chelsea and the Spain international was one of his favourite’s defenders at the West London club.

The Italian is eager to reunite with the left-back at San Siro this window.

Alonso has fallen out of favour under Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard this season.

Lampard has been left unimpressed by his options in Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

The Blues boss is looking to strengthen the left side of his defence in the January transfer window.