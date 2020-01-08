Mahrez Speaks After Mane Won African Player Of The Year Award

Manchester City and Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez has sent a message to Liverpool ace, Sadio Mane, after the Senegalese won his first CAF Player of the Year award.

DAILY POST had reported on Tuesday that Mane was named 2019 CAF Player of the Year ahead of his Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah and Mahrez at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt.

Mahrez was among the first to congratulate Mane.

The former Leicester City star also apologised to Mane for not being present at the awards ceremony.

Mahrez scored in Man City’s 3-1 win against Man United in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg encounter on Tuesday night.

In a tweet on his official Twitter page, the Algerian winger said: “Congratulations to Sadio for his trophy well deserved and sorry I couldn’t come but I had to start scoring for the 2020 trophy. See you next year inch’Allah CAFAwards2019.”

Mane scored 34 goals and registered 12 assists in 61 appearances in 2019.