Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Leaving Golden Globes Party with Kate Beckinsale

Machine Gun Kelly is sparking a new flame.

The Cleveland rapper was spotted with Kate Beckinsale in the early hours of Monday morning. According to Page Six, the rapper, 29, and actress, 46, were photographed leaving Chateau Marmont in the same car following a night of festivities. Earlier in the evening, the two were pictured at a post-Globes party at the nearby San Vicente Bungalows.

Beckinsale was previously in a relationship with MGK’s best friend Pete Davidson, whom she met at last year’s Golden Globes. They dated for a couple of months before breaking up in April.

“I love that shit,” MGK told TMZ when asked about their relationship last year before adding, “She’s rad.”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is no stranger to dating famous women himself. He has been previously been linked to Halsey and Amber Rose.

MGK is now readying a new album, the follow-up to last summer’s Hotel Diablo. Last month, he dropped his new single “why are you here.”