Fireboy DML smash hit single titled “Need You”. A song which is off his debut album ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps‘ (LGT).
DOWNLOAD: Fireboy DML – Need You (4.3 MiB, 92 hits)
LYRICS:
You sweet pass mango
You sweet pass agbalumo
no know where I wan go
Omo mi o ma gbadun mo
Na only you fit heal me
Baby don’t go
You said “lets be friends oh
Lets take it gently baby”
Me I no get Benz oh
I no get Bentley baby
All I gat is love for you
for you…
(Baby sh’ongbo)
Pe mi l’oruko
Fa mi nirungbon
Nkan to n so
Ko ma ni itumo
Don’t listen to them, we don’t need rumours
I know you need me but I need you more
Ooh my lover
(My lover)
Anytime you call me baby
You know that it makes me
lose control
I want to love you like I’ve never loved before
You know I miss you
Like an idiot misses the point
And I need you
Like eko needs moin-moin
Can’t do without you
We’re like two sides of a coin oh, coin oh
Aahhh eeh
We made love more than memories
But in my song you’re my melody
You’re the only one that can be there for me
I need you now more than ever
(Now more than ever)
Pe mi l’oruko
Fa mi nirungbon
Nkan to n so
Ko ma ni itumo
Don’t listen to them, we don’t need rumours
I know you need me but I need you more
Ooh my lover
(My lover)
Anytime you call me baby
You know that it makes
me lose control
I want to love you like I’ve never loved before
Love me while you can
Cause time no dey oh
Time no dey, its only once in life
Love me while you can, baby
Ohh uu yeah, oh uu yeah
Love me while you can
time no dey
Time no dey oh, time no dey oh
Love me while you can
Cause time no dey
Time no dey oh uh
Pe mi l’oruko
Fa mi nirungbon
Nkan to n so
Ko ma ni itumo
Don’t listen to them, we don’t need rumours
I know you need me but I need you