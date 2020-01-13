Fireboy DML smash hit single titled “Need You”. A song which is off his debut album ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps‘ (LGT).

LYRICS:

You sweet pass mango

You sweet pass agbalumo

no know where I wan go

Omo mi o ma gbadun mo

Na only you fit heal me

Baby don’t go

You said “lets be friends oh

Lets take it gently baby”

Me I no get Benz oh

I no get Bentley baby

All I gat is love for you

for you…

(Baby sh’ongbo)

Pe mi l’oruko

Fa mi nirungbon

Nkan to n so

Ko ma ni itumo

Don’t listen to them, we don’t need rumours

I know you need me but I need you more

Ooh my lover

(My lover)

Anytime you call me baby

You know that it makes me

lose control

I want to love you like I’ve never loved before

You know I miss you

Like an idiot misses the point

And I need you

Like eko needs moin-moin

Can’t do without you

We’re like two sides of a coin oh, coin oh

Aahhh eeh

We made love more than memories

But in my song you’re my melody

You’re the only one that can be there for me

I need you now more than ever

(Now more than ever)

Pe mi l’oruko

Fa mi nirungbon

Nkan to n so

Ko ma ni itumo

Don’t listen to them, we don’t need rumours

I know you need me but I need you more

Ooh my lover

(My lover)

Anytime you call me baby

You know that it makes

me lose control

I want to love you like I’ve never loved before

Love me while you can

Cause time no dey oh

Time no dey, its only once in life

Love me while you can, baby

Ohh uu yeah, oh uu yeah

Love me while you can

time no dey

Time no dey oh, time no dey oh

Love me while you can

Cause time no dey

Time no dey oh uh

Pe mi l’oruko

Fa mi nirungbon

Nkan to n so

Ko ma ni itumo

Don’t listen to them, we don’t need rumours

I know you need me but I need you