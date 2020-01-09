Liverpool Emerge Favourites To Sign Osimhen

Liverpool are now the favourites to sign Lille striker, Victor Osimhen, according to British bookies, William Hill.

Osimhen is attracting interest from several big European teams, after netting 14 goals in 25 matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side so far.

Based on the odds, Liverpool are in sole position to sign the Super Eagles star, followed by Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are joint second.

West Ham and Chelsea are the next in line to sign Osimhen, while Tottenham Hotspur are the sixth favourite.

Lille president, Gérard Lopez, has repeatedly said he would not sanction the player’s exit this month and wants to keep him beyond this season.

Osimhen’s contract with the French sides expires at the end of the 2023-2024 season.