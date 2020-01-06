Lil Wayne Debuts New Song in ESPN Commercial

New Weezy!

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne went in front of the lens to shoot a commercial for ESPN where he debuted a brand new song. In the behind-the-scenes footage, obtained by Lil Wayne HQ, the New Orleans rapper can be seen performing the jazzy track while accompanied by a second line band and his Young Money artist Poppy H. At one point, he gets on the mic and spits a few Auto-Tuned bars about the NFL playoffs.

“Get down and lay down / Lay down and stay down,” raps Tunechi. “Came to the playoffs / Came to the day off.”

Wayne has been rooting for his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers, who are currently first in the NFC North.

GO PACK GO!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 23, 2019

Fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for new music from Weezy. He is expected to release Funeral, his first album since 2018’s Tha Carter V, next month. He has been in the studio with Lil Baby, Big Sean, and London On Da Track for Funeral, which will have a more current feel.

“With me, what the new thing is for me is actually trying to put out music that sounds like a little more like today’s music,” Wayne told XXL.

Last month, he debuted “Sleepless” as part of Ethika’s RGB3 mixtape.