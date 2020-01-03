Lil Baby Reveals ‘My Turn’ Album Cover

Lil Baby is kicking off the new year with a new album.

The Atlanta rapper has revealed the cover art for his highly-anticipated album My Turn. The pastoral painting shows Lil Baby atop a cliff, with baby goats surrounding him. He has yet to share a release date, but an imminent drop is expected.

He has been gearing up for the project with a series of singles including the Future-assisted “Out the Mud” and “Woah,” which has received over 167 million streams to date. He will perform the latter on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, Jan. 6.

https://twitter.com/RapUp/status/1212809099500376065

The album was originally due before the end of 2019, but has been delayed until the new year. “I called it My Turn ’cause I feel like everybody else had a lil’ turn,” Lil Baby said during a recent Instagram Live session. “It’s my turn now. Everybody dropped their mixtapes, their albums go number 1, number 2, number 3.”

2019 was Lil Baby’s biggest year yet. He capped it off with his first Grammy nomination for “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna, which earned a nod for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Lil Baby’s debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, dropped in May 2018 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, he has been teasing his Lamborghini Boys mixtape and is reportedly teaming up with Future, Gunna, and Young Thug on a sequel to 2017’s Super Slimey.

But first, he and Moneybagg Yo are set to link up on their new collaboration “U Played,” which hits streaming services tonight.