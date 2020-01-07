Lady Blocked After Reminding Burna Boy Of His Old Tweet

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has blocked a lady who reminded him of a 2019 tweet he posted on streaming numbers.

The singer had yesterday taken to social media to boast of his current achievements with his latest works. He had boasted of his more than 100 million streams across different platforms and how his latest song with Ed Sheeran is doing well in the United Kingdom.

It didn’t take long for a Twitter user identified as Enitodun to remind him of his rant mid-last year when the singer stated that streaming numbers do not reflect a singer’s “true worth or talent” and “no one should get carried away by them.”

“This streaming … be making people feel like they are actually talented. If joke things like “Baby Shark” and “Gangnam Style” can do more number than everyone, don’t think you are talented or respected because of your streaming numbers.

“Everyone, with real working brains knows what a joke is and what is real. Anyway, plenty talk no dey full basket. Let time reveal all,” Burna Boy’s post read at the time.

Nigerians on Twitter said the musician was simply taking a jab at his colleague, Mayorkun, who had before then shared his achievement of attaining 70 million streams across different platforms hours earlier.

Well, fast forward to today, Burna Boy blocked the lady for reminding him of the 2019 rant.