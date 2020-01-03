Kehlani, Ella Mai, & Ari Lennox Mourn Lexii Alijai’s Death

The hip-hop and R&B community is mourning the loss of Lexii Alijai.

The Minnesota rapper died on New Year’s Day at the age of 21. Her family confirmed the tragic news on Facebook. “Your a real Legend🎼 if you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills😔,” wrote her cousin Raeisah Clark (via Complex). “Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!👼🏽 I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It’s too soon.”

https://web.facebook.com/raeisah.clark.1/posts/2452832681597431

Lexii, whose real name was Alexis Alijai Lynch, grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota. She rose to fame with her popular remixes of songs by Drake, Tupac, and Nas, and released projects including 2015’s Joseph’s Coat and 2017’s Growing Pains. She also collaborated with Kehlani on 2015’s “Jealous” off the latter’s You Should Be Here project.

Taking to Twitter, a heartbroken Kehlani paid tribute to her friend and collaborator. “I keep typing and backspacing you knew what you meant to me everyone knew what you meant,” tweeted the “All Me” songstress. “You were so special bro. I seen you fight thru it all … Lex I’mma miss you so bad. You was about to get everything you always talked about. RIP MY BABY I LOVE YOU LEX 4L.”

jus got the worst fuckin news ever. my heart is BROKE. FUCK — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Ella Mai also remembered her late friend. “a sweet soul, gone way too soon, rest in paradise lexii,” wrote the “Boo’d Up” singer.

a sweet soul, gone way too soon, rest in paradise lexii ❤️ — Ella Mai (@ellamai) January 2, 2020

Others including Ari Lennox, Wale, and Russ also penned tributes to Lexii on social media. “So young, talented, humble, and gracious. I was positive it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character,” wrote Bas, who brought her on his “Milky Way Tour.”

Rest in heaven Lexii. You were so sweet and kind to me. I’m so sorry angel. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 2, 2020

Lexii … my God man … — Wale (@Wale) January 1, 2020

This is hard to comprehend. So young, talented, humble, and gracious. I was positive it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character. RIP Lexii 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/7q5x6AcG5U — Bas (@Bas) January 2, 2020

https://twitter.com/russdiemon/status/1212526480829427712

RIP Lexii. It was an honor to know you, work with you, and be a mentor to you. 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/SUiSAfJMB7 — Elle Varner ⚡️ (@ellevarner) January 2, 2020