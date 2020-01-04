Justin Bieber Taps Travis Scott, Post Malone, & Kehlani for New Album

Justin Bieber is readying his big comeback.

After dropping his new single “Yummy” on Friday, the superstar singer has reportedly lined up some of music’s biggest names for his upcoming fifth studio album.

According to TMZ, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Kehlani are among the featured artists on Bieber’s first project since 2015’s Purpose.

Justin has completed his parts for his collaboration with Post, but is still waiting on vocals from the Hollywood’s Bleeding singer. They last collaborated on “Deja Vu” for Post’s debut album Stoney.

As for the album title, one of the names being thrown around is Forever. Bieber recently got the word tatted on his neck and has previously tatted his album titles including Purpose and Believe on his body. However, a final decision has yet to be made.

He reportedly plans to drop the album by March to coincide with his 26th birthday.

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Bieber. On Jan. 27, he will premiere Justin Bieber: Seasons, a 10-part YouTube docuseries chronicling the last four years of his life. He is also scheduled to embark on a North American arena tour, starting May 14 in Seattle.