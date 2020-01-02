Jose Mourinho Accuses Ball Boys For Tottenham Defeat To Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has accused ‘ball boys’ for deliberately delaying ‘off the game’ following his side’s Premier League 1-0 defeat against Southampton on Wednesday.

He also reacted to midfielder, Dele Alli’s penalty offside call by Referee Mike Dean during the encounter.

Danny Ings scored the only goal of the match to ensure Southampton defeated Spurs at home.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho told post-match press conference as quoted by Football London:

“The game was not easy and the second half was not easy. The ball boys were well coached in the delaying off the game.” He added, “For me, at this moment, the referees are not the referees. VAR should be called video referees. Our goal I also don’t know but I confess that I didn’t watch it yet. What I know is that the Dele Alli penalty was a penalty.”