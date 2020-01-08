It Is A Sin To Feed Your Husband If He Cheats On You – Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has stated that it is a sin for a woman to feed a husband who cheats on her.

The media personality took to her social media page to make the statement, while reacting to a report of the crisis in her marriage at its early stage.

She wrote:

“I just saw this and I was like waoooo 2020 will be awesome. Please if you can’t see, get someone to read this for you.. the date is 28 Feb 2017..exactly 2 months after our wedding and 6 months BEFORE someone circulated my nudity in the name of cheating, that same person was eating my food, driving my car n using my money to sleep around, sleeping with women in my house.

“Dear you “If your husband is cheating on you…do urself a favour..sleep with anything around you,infact from street lights, traffic lights, bedside lamp, blanket or anything that makes you happy. “Now that Ghana web has reminded us of who cheated…Let me see another son of a cheap bitch, a son of an idiot, a product of 2 fools pointing a cheating finger here.

“It is a SIN to feed someone who cheats on you….Gyimiii Me de kye3 wo mpo no no. Matrinuama my foot!!!!! LEAVE TO LIVE!!!!!!”