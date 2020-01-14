Iniesta Blasts Barcelona For Trying To Replace Valverde With Xavi

Former Barcelona midfielder, Andres Iniesta, has lashed out at the club over the treatment of manager Ernesto Valverde, describing it as “a little ugly”.

This comes amid speculations that Valverde will soon be replaced by Iniesta’s former team-mate, Xavi.

It has been confirmed that discussions have been held with Xavi, who is currently managing Al Sadd in Qatar.

Iniesta told Onda Cero: “Barcelona’s behaviour has been a little ugly.

“You have to have respect for your current coach. The way things are done is what can hurt the most.”

Iniesta however admits that “Valverde’s situation has been weakened” recently, with Barca having lost the Spanish Super Cup semi-final to Atletico Madrid, a trophy Real Madrid went on to win.