If You Quit Music, God Will Give You A Husband – Uche Maduagwu Tells DJ Cuppy

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to advise DJ Cuppy to quit music so that God can give her a husband.

He made the comment after the Disc Jockey lamented that she can not believe that she is still single in 2020.

He wrote:

“Stop advertising your relationship status, if you quit #music, God will give you a #husband… 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ @cuppymusic if you #like go to #UK or #America to announce that you allegedly have no #boyfriend, ✈i will not go into a #relationship with you, this is a new year, please nobody should beg me, i have already made up my mind. 🙄Dear #cuppy, you can write this prophecy down, even if they offer me 20 billion Naira, i will still not be your boyfriend.”