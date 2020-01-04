Ibrahimovic Sends Message To Cristiano Ronaldo

Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sent a clear message to Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo that his competition with him in the Serie A would be ‘exciting’ after he signed for AC Milan on Friday.

The 38-year-old also said he knows what to do in the Italian top-flight league, adding that ‘you have to suffer’ to be the best.

Ibrahimovic, who spent two seasons with Milan from 2010 to 2012, signed a six-month deal with the Serie A giants.

The former Manchester United hitman joins as a free agent, having decided to end his two-year stint with MLS side, LA Galaxy last year.

“I know what I have to do, Zlatan is still here,” Ibrahimovic told reporters as he was officially presented by his new club AC Milan on Friday.

“The duel with Cristiano Ronaldo will be exciting.”

He added: “You have to suffer: those who don’t know how to suffer can’t be the best.

“I’ll get meaner and meaner. I expect a lot from my teammates too.”

Ibrahimovic will now hope to lead AC Milan to victory when they host Sampdoria in the Serie A fixture on Monday.