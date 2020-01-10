I Was Told I Won’t Amount To Anything – Actress, Georgina Onuoha Reveals, Shares Her Success Story

Nollywood actress and health worker Georgina Onuoha reveal that she bagged a Ph.D. 2 years ago, urging parents to always speak positively to their children and encourage them in the right direction.

Georgina says she was constantly told that she will never amount to anything good while growing up.

She wrote: Time flies

Flashback Friday

#two years ago I bagged this one

My daughter asked me this evening, “mom why do I keep seeing Phd candidate on all your paper work and documents?

Me, I’m just pulling the bull by the horn.

Why? Do you want to become a doctor?

Me: Anything is possible child especially when you are constantly be told “ you will never amount to anything without me”

Child: I see. I want to become a brain surgeon

Me: It’s in your DNA. Reach for it child because girls with dreams become women with visions.

Having such affirmative conversations with our kids is crucial and important.

Always speak life into them.

I was always told, “ you will never amount to anything “

Me, “watch me smash those ceiling glasses”.

Still I rise.

2020 mindset

Reach for the Stars

The journey of one thousand kilometers begins with a step, take it one by one at your own pace.

Reach for your stars and never let the naysayers dim your lights.

No tears, No Pain No gain .

Just Do It.

Below is another photo of Onuoha and her kids.