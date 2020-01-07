I Thought About Taking My Life In 2019 – BBNaija Star, Alex Opens Up

Alex, a BBNaia star has revealed that she indeed thought of taking her life at different times in the past year.

The reality star made the revelation while celebrating the new year.

“At some point, I had a lot going on, I got suicidal, the bad part about it was that I told no one. I only ran away. Thanks to God, I realized that wasn’t and will never be an option,” she shares, before going ahead to encourage her fans to always seek help and never consider self-harm as an option.

The multi-talented entertainment personality also revealed how she became broke; despite the success, she has enjoyed since leaving the BBNaija house in 2018. She describes the situation as one of the most challenging times of the past year.

She shares with her fans, “At another point, something terrible happened and I was down to 16 thousand naira only. I thought my life was over but guess what, I survived, I never thought less of myself or took a wrong route to come out if it. I never accepted less, and I moved forward.”

The Enugu State native further shared her struggle with finding love, and how she eventually found the strength and courage to pull through the very trying year.

“I found love 3 times and lost it 3 times then I locked it up and threw the key away,” she says, adding “My vow to protect my happiness was one of my best decisions and it saved me.”

