I Regret Proposing Marriage To Dj Cuppy – Uche Maduagwu

Uche Maduagwu has displayed traits that he no longer likes Dj Cuppy anymore but reality TV star Tacha.

Uche said he regrets his decision of publicly shooting his shot at DJ Cuppy. He took to his social media page to express regret stating he would rather be with a wife material like ex-Big Brother housemate, Tacha.

I regret asking @cuppymusic for #marriage on social media all I needed was a #wife material like Tacha… My only regret in 2019 is asking #Cuppy to #marry me on #instagram.All my fans in #London, #Ghana, and even #Naija told me that i should look for #beautiful girls like #BBnaija Tacha, but i never listened to them.

A girl that has never smell lack can not understand what the majority of Nigerians are going through on a daily basis, even if she sings about it from now till tomorrow, can someone give what they don’t have through experience? Girls like #Tacha don’t have a billionaire #father, so you will never hear them trying to make a difference between being rich and wealthy, thats because they are wise enough to know that God is the giver of wealth, and that being born with a silver spoon does not make others inferior spiritually.