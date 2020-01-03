“I Don’t Want To Have Another Baby” – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has revealed she might have just closed off shop on her womb as she has no plans of having anymore children.

Mercy, who is a proud single mother of 2, clocked 42 on Tuesday, and hosted a pre-birthday party with the kids at the home.

However, one particular child held on tightly to her and didn’t want to let go.

The actress shared photos from the celebration with the caption;

“This cute, sweet child stuck to me when I was at the orphanage for my pre birthday party with the kids at the home! He clung to me all tru and cried when I left 😍😍😍😍😍 ( a beg no more kids for me oh 😂… done!) One of them was also my birthday mate, it was fun, fun 💃🏾……. I had an amazing time with them, thank you @sopephotography for capturing these beautiful moments ❣ #capricornqueen👑”