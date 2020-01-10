I Didn’t Want People To Know I Liked Someone Named Kunle That Much – Singer Simi Says

Relationships in the entertainment industry are always things of interest to fans especially if the two parties in the union are celebrities.

Sometimes, haters like to know about celebrity relationships just to ruin in with their bad vibes and this has led to some stars deciding that it is wiser to keep things low key.

Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi, stunned fans after photos and videos from their wedding made the rounds on social media sometime in 2019. The couple had kept their long term relationship under wraps till their wedding day.

Just recently, Simi engaged a fan on Twitter on how she decided not to use Adekunle Gold’s name in a song because she did not want people to know she liked someone named Dekunle that much.

She wrote: “I wrote like 4 songs on the beat before I wrote Joromi. I was actually going to use “Dekunle Dekunle – I want you to love me” – but I already had “Take Me back” and I didn’t wanna sound like I liked somebody called Kunle that much.”

See her tweet below: