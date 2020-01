Big Brother Naija reality star, Leo DaSilva has revealed that he once had the desire to become a Catholic priest.

The reality star made this known on his Instagram page while sharing a throwback photo from a decade ago with a Catholic Bishop during his confirmation ceremony, he wrote:

β€œOne day I will tell the story of how close I was to becoming a priest. Myself and the Bishop in 2010 during one of my confirmation ceremonies before I became a full catholic member.”