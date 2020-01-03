I Am Ready To Have A Boyfriend – Actress Moyo Lawal Says As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal who turned a new age yesterday , has taken to social media to share stunning images of herself to mark her birthday.

The pretty actress, in a birthday video which she also posted, disclosed that she’s finally ready to have a boyfriend and raise kids as well.

In her words;

”Ready for The One and maybe ,I just might be ready for children of my own …… #Moyolawal …. p.s watch my dress transform yooo …… #Magical ♥”

In another post she said; In my entire life…. I have never had birthday xxx…….. …….. ……… ……. ………… ……… ………. ……… Uuuum see eeh, we have to prevent this from happening again next year, Yes oooh, *We* oooh …. ……. …… …. …… Yes ooh, It is your business, 🙄… Before 🤐🤐… ….. …. …. …… P. S Goodnight, turning in early tonight haven’t slept more than 4 hours in 48 hours 😭

