How I Knew That I Have Found My Missing Rib – Spiff Reveals As He Shares Wedding Photos

Award-winning actor,Samuel Ajibola, aka ‘Spiff’ in the television series, ‘The Johnsons’, who recently fulfilled the traditional obligations of taking his bride home, has opened up on the signs he saw that made him tie the knot officially, with his bride. He also spoke about raising children and how his boyish looks affected him.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, the love-struck actor, who described himself as a very lucky man, said their union was destined to happen at the right time.

When he was asked the signs that made him certain that he had found his missing rib, the actor said, “Right from primary school, I knew that I was either going to settle down with an Igbo woman or a white lady. But I had an 80 per cent chance of settling down with an Igbo woman who is fair and comes from a Catholic family. Those were the traits of the girls I was usually attracted to. But for my spouse, she had some features that reminded me of my mum when she was younger and since I have so much resemblance to my dad, I knew it was going to be easy to settle down with her. I’m also in tune with my spiritual life, so I knew it was meant to be. I saw the signs and messages and I wasn’t going to take chances. When she met my parents, they were also of the opinion that she would be a great wife.

“To be honest, my fiancée is a beautiful soul full of happiness and she is a great person. So, it was not hard convincing my parents that she is good for me. My parents are not tribalists– they were open to receiving anybody. I also got a warm reception from my in-laws too. Ours was just a kingdom wedding that was destined to happen. We courted for about two years but we had known a long time that we were destined for each other. We were just waiting for the right time.”

And about his recently concluded wedding, Spiff said, “My wedding was a huge success. We shook Anambra town. A young prince from the west came in search of his own princess.

Speaking about the reactions that trailed the news of his engagement, the actor with boyish looks, said he was long overdue to settle down.

“To be honest, for some years now, I had been long overdue to settle down. But most people did not have an idea about it because I look very young and I play young characters most of the time. So, marriage was not what a lot of people or fans ever imagined for me. But I knew that I was of age and I needed to settle down soon to move on to the next phase in life.

“At the point that I knew she was the one for me, I wasn’t going to waste time anymore. As soon as we started getting along and both families had met each other, we were just counting down until when we were ready for it,” he said.

And about raising a family, he added, “I’m not considering a large family. We are planning (to have) not more than three children, considering the population of Nigeria. It’s really hard to raise children here.”

See photos from the wedding ceremony: