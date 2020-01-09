Heskey Speaks On Iheanacho’s Goal For Leicester Against Aston Villa

Former England striker, Emile Heskey, has described Leicester City star, Kelech Iheanacho’s goal as ‘really impressive’ after the 23-year-old scored in the Foxes’ Carabao Cup 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Wednesday night at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho came on as a substitute in the second-half to score the equalizer for Brendan Rodgers’men after Freddy Guilbert had put Aston Villa ahead in the first-half.

Hesky believes Iheanacho’s touch and finish against Aston Villa was great.

“It was a great finish from Kelechi Iheanacho,” Heskey told Sky Sports. “That’s what he is capable of doing. I was surprised that they didn’t bring him on at half-time to be honest. “He just gives them something different and you could see that they were really struggling to make chances. “His goal was really impressive, especially the first touch which opened it up and the finish was great. He is that box player. “If you give him that chance or half chance in and around the box, he’ll take it.” “He has been unlucky in that he is up against Jamie Vardy who is on fire, so he hasn’t played that much,” Heskey added. “But when he has played and come on the field, he has had a massive impact.”