Having A Backup Boyfriend In 2020 Is Necessary – Joro Olumofin To Women

Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin has urged Nigerian women to start making room for a backup boyfriend he described as ‘contigency boyfriend’ to avoid heartbreak and depression.

According to Joro, a contigency boyfriend is, “a guy who fits all your criteria of a husband material but is your platonic friend (no sex involved). You talk to him often, you hang out with him and involve him in your daily activities, he’s aware of your boyfriend”.

The relationship expert who strongly advised women to have a contigency boyfriend they can marry 6 months after a breakup, stated that a lot of ladies without backup boyfriends are facing emotional hardships in their breakup and risk having high body counts till they find another boyfriend.

Joro wrote;

Ladies, 2020 is here. Do you have a Backup BF Start recruiting backup BF today. With the level of heartbreak and depression amongst ladies who just got out of relationships, I believe it’s time for ladies to have a “CONTINGENCY BOYFRIEND” ; a backup boyfriend. Who is a contingency boyfriend? A contingency boyfriend is a guy who fits all your criteria of a husband material but is your platonic friend ( no sex involved).

You talk to him often, you hang out with him and involve him in your daily activities, he’s aware of your boyfriend. A lot of ladies are facing emotional hardships in their breakup and being rebounded by at least 5 Guys risking high body counts till they find another boyfriend.

I strongly suggest that every lady in a relationship should have a backup boyfriend who she can marry 6 months after her breakup in other to avoid Depression and the rebound / waiting syndrome. #ThinkLikeAMan 90% of men have Contingency Girlfriends. That’s why after a breakup men get married 3 months later.