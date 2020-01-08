Harrysong Calls Out Instagram & Its Management For Cutting Down His Numerous Followers (Video)

Nigerian singer, Harrysong has called out Instagram and its management for cutting down his followers.

The singer who has over 1.5million followers took to his page to blast the app and its team for holding him hostage at 1.5 million followers.

Explaining that he uses the platform to reach out to his fans from all over the world, he asked his fans to inform the app’s management team to do rectify the situation.

Pls ya’ll help me Tag @instagram they ve been cutting Down my followers for more than 6months now. Held me hostage on 1.5million. … forever,, this is one of the quickest and easiest means to reach and connect with my fans around the world,, but am disappointed at the team and management of @instagram for been unfair to me. Pls tag them ya’ll. This is 2020…. stay funded for the next post.

