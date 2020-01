Nollywood Actress Nnaji Charity who made headlines months ago with her faceoff with Dubai-based Nigerian businessman Mompha, has taken to her social media page to ask for prayers over a hard time she is currently facing.

The Nollywood actress who hinted on being subjected to domestic violence by attaching #SAYNOTODOMESTICVIOLENCE in her post, stated that she is currently facing what she feared as a single mother and she has no option.

See her post below ;