Guardiola Reacts As Aguero Breaks Thierry Henry’s Record

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has hailed Sergio Aguero’s consistency after the striker broke two Premier League records with a hat-trick against Aston Villa in a 6-1 win for City on Sunday.

Aguero’s treble saw him overtake Alan Shearer with the most hat-tricks in the competitions’ history.

He also went past Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, to become the most prolific foreign goalscorer in the Premier League.

“He (Henry) is a legend and a legend rose tonight,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“Henry is one of the most incredible players to play in this league and he will be proud that Sergio is the guy who broke his record.

“He was a legend and Sergio is the same. To score this amount of goals means you have done a lot of good things for many years.

“He’s been consistent for many years and so we are proud of him.”