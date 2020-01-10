Gray Tiger Entertainment, The team that brings you exciting beach concerts and raves in Africa

Gray tiger Entertainment presents! The Gray control live @ barracuda beach resort Ajah, With explosive performances from BigTril (Parte after parte), Styl plus, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Neptune, DJ Humility , Mystro, DJ Consequence, DJ Picasso and lot more performance.

Venue was Barracuda Beach resort, Ogombo,Abraham Adesanya , Ajah. Sunday

Date: 29th December 2019
Time: 2pm till midnight

See pictures of  the performance:-

 

Supported by Chelsea dry gin, Barracuda beach, Lasaa, Bluevintage Media and Kryptonic NG

Ghostavo 360

