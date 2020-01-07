God Revealed To Me That Naira Marley Is Satanic And A Demon – Apostle Chris Omashola

Clergyman, Apostle Chris Omashola, says as part of his prophecies for the year 2020, God told him that rave of the moment, Naira Marley is a demon and Satanic and must repent before it is too late.

Posting his prophecies on Twitter this morning, Apostle Omashola said God told him that Naira Marley’s songs are demonically inspired to destroy the destiny of Nigerian youths.

”In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians” he wrote.

The singer is yet to react to this prophecy.