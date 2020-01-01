‘God Has Made My Life A Movie, Even I Became A Spectator’ – Toyin Abraham

Celebrating her triumphant entry into the new year, actress and new mum, Toyin Abraham has penned down an appreciation message to God for making 2019 an awesome year for her!

She wrote:

“In the last two years, I have always had movies at the cinemas. The boxoffice have been good to me. But in the last 12 month, God decided to make my life a movie.

He became the CEO of the box office, director of the movie and chief marketer of the brand. I cannot say he has not done a good job. He has made my life a movie, even I became a spectator. Thank you God. He also gave me #toyintitans , it seems like I won a lottery with him.

I am super grateful to these set of fans in season and out of season. Eshe gan. And thank you to all those who play prominent roles in my 2019. It was a blast. God came through for me and he will come through for you too. Let’s go make 2020 better.

HAPPY NEW YEAR FAM”