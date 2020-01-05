Fresh Tragedy Hits Nollywood In The New Year, See What Happened Again

Nollywood actress Jennifer Omole is dead.

The highly-rated creative was drew her last breathe on the third of January about 48hrs after the New Year. The cause of her death remains unknown.

The news of her demise was recently announced by one of her close friends, Uche Ogbodo.

“On 3rd January My Dearest Friend @jenniferomole Passed On. I’m Hurting Deep In My Heart but Only God Knows Best. Pls Say A Rest In Peace Prayer for My Girl

.

#tribute

#jenniferomole

#restinpeace” Uche announced on her Instagram page today.

Jennifer Omole is the first actor that will die in the year 2020.