French Montana Trolls 50 Cent with Eminem Kiss Photo

50 Cent and French Montana are carrying their beef into the new year.

After trading jabs on social media last month, the two exchanged more shots this week.

The “Power” mogul fanned the flames by claiming that French took out a 60-month loan on his recently-purchased Bugatti. “I just got the papers don’t ever in ya life play with me🤔he got a fucking 60 month loan on a 08 🤦‍♂️,” he wrote. “n!gga it will be 2025 when you out that car.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B612KYJH82d/?utm_source=ig_embed

Not to be outdone, French trolled him back, posting an old photo of 50 appearing to kiss Eminem on the lips. “BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59 😂 COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR 😂,” he wrote, adding, “look at my dawg Kay slay face lol.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B62E489JMHg/?utm_source=ig_embed

50, who recently purchased a 2020 Bugatti Chiron, ignited the feud last month when he poked fun at the “Unforgettable” rapper and his new Bugatti Veyron, claiming that the car is 10 years old. “I’m in the hospital so sick of n!ggas, 😆that’s a 2010 Veyron man,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “You shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullshit back on that truck.”

French, who was recently hospitalized, clapped back by calling 50 a “dinosaur.” “If you don’t take your jean shorts with ashy knees, and that two tone du rag back to Connecticut to that hunted house !” he wrote. “Hating on a young n***a that’s a 2 million Dolla Buggatti with no miles collectors item ! Boi u a dinosaur.”