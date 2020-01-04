French Montana Accuses 50 Cent of Buying Fake Streams for Him

French Montana and 50 Cent’s beef has moved past Bugattis.

After taking shots at each other over their pricey whips, French has accused 50 of buying fake streams for his Montana single “Writing on the Wall” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rvssian.

The song, which was released back in September, saw a recent spike in streams. It jumped all the way up to #21 on Spotify, but remains in the 1000s on Apple Music. While the song has been popular on the TikTok app, it’s only rising up the charts on one streaming service.

Some including 50 have accused French of buying fake streams to increase his numbers. And now French is seemingly giving 50 credit for his Spotify surge.

“Yeah, you sensitive dinosaur. I got all under your skin. Every post on your page is about me,” said French in a video posted on Instagram. “When that hate don’t work they start telling lies, baby. Go keep buying my streams and telling them I was faking streams. I checked on it. They all coming from New York. I did my homework. Damn, you mad.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B64rs7HJntE/?utm_source=ig_embed

He went on to insult 50’s “horse teeth” before telling him: “Stop buying my streams. I’m doing numbers. You can’t fake… Yo, how you go out your way, and call yourself an artist though and buy my streams to make me look bad?”

He also posted a video of a woman who claims to have had sex with 50. “I got that girl that ate your booty hole when you was writing that ‘Power’ script for five hours,” said French, who previously posted an alleged photo of Eminem kissing 50.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B641lQVJd4w/?utm_source=ig_embed

The beef ignited last month after 50 called out French for buying a 2008 Bugatti, claiming that he took out a 60-month loan on the car.

“I just got the papers don’t ever in ya life play with me,” he wrote. “He got a fucking 60 month loan on a 08 🤦‍♂️ n!gga it will be 2025 when you out that car.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B612KYJH82d/?utm_source=ig_embed