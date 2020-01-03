Frank Ocean, Travis Scott to Headline Coachella 2020

It’s that time again.

After much anticipation, the official lineup for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been revealed. As previously reported, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and Rage Against the Machine will headline the three-day music festival in Indio, Calif. this April.

Travis, who last performed at the festival in 2017, will bring ASTROWORLD to the desert during his Saturday night set. Ocean, whose last Coachella was in 2012, will close out the festival on Sunday.

The star-studded bill also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Lil Nas X, City Girls, FKA twigs, BROCKHAMPTON, and Run the Jewels. Plus, fans can expect performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Daniel Caesar, Ari Lennox, and Swae Lee, along with dozens of other artists.

Coachella 2020 will take place over two back-to-back weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Weekend 1 is already sold out. A pre-sale for Weekend 2 begins Monday, Jan. 6, at 12 p.m. PST.

Last year’s Coachella was headlined by Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala, with additional performances from Juice WRLD, Janelle Monáe, Anderson .Paak, Kid Cudi, Solange, Khalid, and H.E.R.

See the full lineup below.