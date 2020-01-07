First Photos From Actor Samuel Ajibola Aka Spiff’s Traditional Wedding In Anambra

Love comes to some people many times in their life time but it takes just one special person for one to decide that they have found their happily ever after.

That appears to be the case with Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola, better known as Spiff for his popular role in drama series, The Johnsons.

The actor seems to have found his missing rib in a pretty lady simply identified as Sandra. It was with great joy that fans received the news of Samuel’s engagement to his lady.

It appears the couple have now tied the knot going by lovely photos from the occasion that was shared on social media.