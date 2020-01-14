Filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan Reveals Why He’s Featuring Temi Otedola In His New Movie

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has revealed why he chose Billionaire Daughter, Temi Otedola, to play the lead role in his new movie, Citation.

During a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, the movie producer said;

“Whenever I scroll through her social media pages, I used to wonder at how energetic and enterprising she is. Then, when I saw her on a CNN programme, her talent seeped through and I knew I would like to work with her. Here we are now.”

According to Afolayan, Citation is a coming-of-age movie, which tells the story of Moremi Oluwa (Temi Otedola), a happy-go-lucky 21-year-old undergraduate who is harassed repeatedly by a smooth-talking university don.