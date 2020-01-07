Falz Reveal He Is Tired Of Being Single

Nigerian Rapper, Falz has spoken out over his relationship status, confessing that he is hungry for love and tired of his single relationship status.

Falz made the confession this morning on his Instagram stories with a short statement. He wrote; “Love is Hungrying me”.

Falz has always noted that he has not had a girlfriend for a long time. Infact in a particular interview, he stated that he does not actively entertain thoughts of marriage.

“I don’t really think about marriage like that but I have liked girls,” he said.