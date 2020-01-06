FA Cup: Arsenal Confirm Players That Will Miss Leeds Clash

Arsenal have confirmed that Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney will miss their FA Cup third-round clash against Leeds tonight at the Emirates Stadium due to injuries.

The Gunners also provided the latest injury update on Hector Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli.

The North London club made this known in a statement on the club’s official website on Monday.

Arsenal head to the game following a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League

“Calum Chambers. Further to the injury sustained during the match against Chelsea on Sunday, we can confirm that Calum ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Calum has had successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months. Everyone at the club will be supporting Calum to ensure he is back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“Hector Bellerin. Tight right hamstring. Being assessed ahead of Leeds United (h).

“Gabriel Martinelli. Tight left hamstring. Being assessed ahead of Leeds United (h).

“Kieran Tierney. Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder during the match at West Ham Utd on 9 December. Kieran has had successful surgery and will now rehabilitate for around three months, aiming to return to full training in March,” a club statement on Arsenal’s official website read on Monday.

The kick-off time for the match is 8:56pm.