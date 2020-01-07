“Everyone Is Slaying While The Movie Industry Is Dying” – Yvonne Nelson Accuse Colleagues

The movie industry has long been dead and unfortunately, we have since not been able to come up with ways to revive or save the little of what is left.

Actress Yvonne Nelson who has been taking a consistent swipe at the government and the creative arts is on their necks again. The mother of one says the government and movie industry have been pretentiously acting like they are working to make things better but in truth, they are and have done nothing.

She adds that her colleague actresses are busily slaying so they could neither be bothered or do not know what is going on.

https://twitter.com/yvonnenelsongh/status/1213501096272048129

