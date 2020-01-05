Electricity Supply: NERC Orders DisCos To Increase Tariff From January 2020

Nigerians will begin to pay more for electricity consumption from January 2020 according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

NERC sent the breadown of the new directive to the 11 Distribution Company (DisCos) all over the nation in a statement by its chairman, Professor James Momoh, on Saturday, January 4, The Nation reports.

The statement said this directive overshadows “other orders issued on the subject matter, and shall take effect from 1st January 2020 and shall have effect on the issuance of a new Minor Review Order or an Extraordinary Tariff Review Order by the NERC.”

It revealed that the upward review of the tariff is based on data it obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with respect to average monthly inflation rate of 11.3 % and exchange rate of N309.97.

The breakdown is as follows:

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) residential customers R3 are now to pay N47.09. as opposed to the former N27.20 per unit, while the tariff for commercial residents has been increased from N27.20 per unit to N47.09.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) customers, the R3 category will now pay N36.92 per unit against the initial N26.50 charged in 2019.

The commercial customers C3 that paid N24.63 per unit in 2015 will now be paying N38.14 per unitfrom January 2020.

The customers are to pay additional N13.51 per unit representing 282.30% increase, while industrial customers of the IKEDC D3 will henceforth pay N35.85 per unit.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) residential (R3) customers who used to pay N27.11 per unit in 2015 will begin to pay N48.12 per unit.