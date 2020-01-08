Drake Teases ‘Life Is Good’ with Future

Drake and Future may finally be delivering new music.

After shooting a mysterious music video before the holidays, Drake is teasing what appears to be a collaboration with Future.

On Sunday night, Drizzy shared a photo of a laptop screen with the words “Life Is Good” followed by “Future + Drake” on his Instagram Story. He tagged Future alongside a series of eyeball emojis. The post immediately sent fans into a frenzy, speculating that new music was imminent.

“Life Is Good” could be off the long-awaited sequel to Future and Drake’s 2015 joint mixtape What a Time to Be Alive. The rappers have been building anticipation for the project since last year, sharing Instagram videos and snippets.

Last month, the OVO x FBG duo took over an Atlanta-area McDonald’s to shoot a video for an undisclosed song where they played fast food workers. They were also joined on set by 21 Savage and Mike WiLL Made-It.

https://twitter.com/RapFavMedia/status/1167269617431207943

Just days ago, a song named “I Know” leaked online before being removed. Future previously previewed a clip of the track on his Instagram Story over the summer.

If Drake’s latest tease is any indication, the wait for new music may soon be over.