David Adeleke, popularly known as “Davido” shows off a huge amount of money he made from a show this January. The “Risky” crooner is excited as he says this year is going to be a great year for him.

The actual amount of money remains unknown but from the picture, it might run into millions of naira.

He, however, assures his fans of more good music this year as he is set to shoot more videos on his new album “A Good time”

Watch video below