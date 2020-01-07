Daddy Freeze Reacts To 2020 Prophecy By ‘S*xtape Pastor’, Apostle Omashola

Media personality, DaddyFreeze has reacted after Apostle Chris Omashola known for his viral sextape, said that God revealed to him that Naira Marley is a demon in his 2020 prophecy.

According to Omashola, God told him Naira Marley is satanic and he’s out to destroy the destiny of youths of this generation.

Reacting to Omashola’s claim, Freeze wrote: “I won’t use the word demonic. It’s business as far as I’m concerned. He is simply serving a wicked and adulterous generation what they are craving for.

“This is formed on the crucible of demand and supply; if there is no demand, there won’t be any supply! ~FRZ.”