DaBaby Arrested for Battery in Connection with Robbery

DaBaby is starting out the new year behind bars.

According to the Miami Herald, the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested and questioned over an alleged robbery in Miami on Thursday night.

The “Suge” hitmaker, 28, allegedly got into an altercation with promoters at Cafe Iguana Pines. According to the police report, the promoters had promised him $30,000 for his performance, but he was reportedly only given $20,000.

After counting the money, DaBaby reportedly demanded the rest of the payment before a verbal and physical altercation ensued. DaBaby and other members of his crew allegedly punched and attacked the promoters. One of the victims was allegedly robbed of an iPhone 7, a credit card, and about $80 before being doused with apple juice.

TMZ has obtained video of the alleged robbery, where it appears that members of DaBaby’s crew jumped a man and apparently took his money and other property as well. DaBaby was also filmed being put into a Miami police car in handcuffs.

“He was taken to headquarters for questioning, reference a possible robbery,” said Miami Police Spokeswoman Kiara Delva. “We haven’t confirmed his involvement in the case, but robbery detectives were questioning him.”

DaBaby was arrested for battery in connection to the robbery investigation. His bond has been set at $1,500 and he is expected to appear before a judge Friday.

Just last week, DaBaby was detained in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina following a performance at Bojangles’ Coliseum. He was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer, but claims he was wrongfully targeted by cops who harass him every time he comes to Charlotte.