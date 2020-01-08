DaBaby Addresses Arrest, Says He Won’t Be Broken

DaBaby is over it.

The KIRK rapper is speaking out after being arrested and released from jail last week on a battery charge. Taking to social media on Monday, the self-described “real ni**a wit plenty sense” issued a PSA to his millions of followers.

“Please stop talking to me about that weak ass 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path I’m taking to my God given success,” he began.

DaBaby was arrested by Miami police on Thursday after he and members of his entourage allegedly attacked a concert promoter who reportedly shortchanged DaBaby on a $30,000 payment. After only receiving $20,000, DaBaby’s crew allegedly beat and robbed the man of an iPhone 7, $80, and a credit card before dousing him with apple juice.

But DaBaby insists it’s all a ploy. “Don’t allow yourself to be mislead by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won’t win,” he said.

He also told his fans not to believe the accusations or media reports. “I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the most high,” he added. “Don’t allow yourself to become ‘lost in the sauce’ or misinformed by the media.”

DaBaby remains focused. He’s already back in the studio working on new music. “I encourage you all to kick back, relax, and prepare yourselves for this new wave of music and entertainment I have prepared for you all.”