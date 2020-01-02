Comedian Aphrican Ace And Wife Welcome 2nd Child

Popular Instagram comedian, Dami Olatunde popularly known as Aphrican Ace and his wife Bella Tacari have welcomed their second child.

According to reports, Dami who already has a baby girl with a different woman welcomed his new daughter prematurely at 31 weeks and weighed at 2lbs +.

The excited new dad took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news. He wrote;

”What an amazing way to start the new year! Welcome to the world Tiaraoluwa Atarah Ayomide Olatunde! Born 1/1/20 at 5:13am, 2lbs 4oz at 31wks…long journey to this point but God is the greatest!!! Our princess is here…and we give God all the Glory!! #HappyNewYear #NewYearBaby #TestimonyBaby.”